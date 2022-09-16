The death of a young girl in Iran, stopped by the police for not wearing the veil correctly, has sparked a wave of indigation and protests to the point of prompting the conservative president Ebrahim Raisi to ask for an investigation into the case. Mahsa Amini was 22 years old, she came from the Iranian Kurdistan region and was on vacation with her family in Tehran when she was stopped by the moral police, Ershad, last Tuesday, in front of a metro stop.