Iran, public hangings return: evidence extracted by torture

In Iran, executions of death sentences are more than the order of the day (from the beginning of the year to 13 July there were around 380) but it is not so frequent that hangings take place in public.

It had already happened twice this year and it happened again on July 8th. At dawn Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeim Hashem Ghotali, of Afghan nationality, were executed in a public place in Shiraz city.

It was the umpteenth execution at the end of irregular trials, with minimal possibilities for defense and based on “evidence” resulting from statements extracted by tortureoften transmitted – as in this case – on television.

On February 15, Rashidi and Ghotali had been found guilty of “corruption on earth” and armed rebellion in connection with an attack carried out on October 26, 2022 at the Shahcheragh tomb, the third holiest site in Iran, where the brothers Ahmad and Muhammad, sons of the Shiite imam Musa al-Kazim, are buried.

Afghans are the largest group of non-Iranians by number of death sentences and executions. Since September 2021, 29 have been hanged. Sinister coincidence, their executions, as well as the rejectionsresumed soon after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan.

