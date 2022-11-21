A new Iranian bombing against Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan, less than a week after the last attacks, after the first at the end of September. “The Revolutionary Guards have once again bombed Kurdish-Iranian parties,” local officials said. Confirmations have come from the Democratic Party of Kurdistan of Iran (PDKI) and the Kurdish-Iranian nationalist group Komala.

The attack follows that of Saturday night at the hands of Turkey, which sent warplanes to strike the northern regions of Syria and Iraq, as confirmed by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Sunday: in the crosshairs, the Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible of last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. The dead would be more than 30.

In recent days, the incursion of Iranian missiles and drones against Kurdish opposition groups in exile in the autonomous region had caused the death of at least one person and the wounding of eight others. Five Iranian missiles had been fired at a building used by the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, Koysanjaq mayor Tariq al-Haidari said. Tehran had claimed to have struck “the headquarters of terrorist parties in the northern region of Iraq”.

According to Hamzeh Seyyed ul-Shohada of the Iranian Guards, quoted by Irna, during the recent protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish who died in September from beatings by the morality police, over 100 members of Kurdish groups of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and of Komala were arrested in western Iran. The EU strongly condemned the bombings, but it is feared that Iran and Turkey may find common reasons for the use of force.