“We will show no mercy to enemies.” This was stated during a ceremony by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, referring to the anti-government protests that erupted in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini while he was in the custody of the morality police. As reported by the BBC Persia, Raisi called the demonstrations “a disturbance” and added that “the arms of the nation are open to all those who have been deceived”.

According to the numbers, Iran’s human rights activists’ news agency (Hrana) estimated today that 507 protesters lost their lives between October 27 and January 5 during the protests. The number of prisoners is between 14,000 and 16,000. Yesterday a 12-year-old girl was killed by officers who fired on the car in which she was traveling with her parents: the commander-in-chief of the Iranian police force confirmed it, adding that a special order had been issued to investigate the matter. But despite the continued harsh repression, 100 days after the start of the demonstrations, people are not stopping and continuing to fight for their rights.

On the diplomatic front, with regard to the situation in Iran “I am waiting for the inauguration of the new ambassador to summon him and explain to him Italy’s position of firm condemnation of the ongoing repression”, declared the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. “If we broaden our gaze and arrive in Afghanistan – he added – we notice a fundamentalist upsurge that worries us”.

The chair of the British Foreign Affairs Committee, Alicia Kearns, instead urged the citizens of the United Kingdom to leave Iran after the arrest of people “linked to Great Britain” and called the arrests of protesters a “hostage taking industrial”. British diplomacy – reports the Guardian – asked Tehran for clarification after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani yesterday pointed to the arrest of dual nationals, linked to the United Kingdom, shows London’s destructive role in the protests in Iran.

“Iran has shown that it will gladly arrest anyone with dual citizenship,” Kearns said. If I were a British with dual citizenship in Iran I would absolutely leave because the evidence is that they will use them in any chess game possible and will make a brutal crackdown.