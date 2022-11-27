A place where even writing songs is illegal. This is Iran in 2022, where protests have been protesting everywhere for months. Not just yelling in the street but also writing verses on a piece of paper. “It was his fault that his hair was blowing in the wind. Their fault was to be courageous and explicit». This verse is why Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi may lose his life. Arrested a month ago, held in Evin prison, awaiting a trial that many of him in his country already know which direction he will take.

The contested crime, in Iran, provides for the death penalty. The head of the justice department of the state of Isfahan announced that at the moment “no court hearing” has been held against Salehi, who must answer for violation of Sharia laws for his “cooperation with hostile states against the Islamic Republic, propaganda against the system, the formation of illegal groups to affect security, the dissemination of lies to undermine public opinion through social networks” and “encouragement of other people to implement violent actions”. Not only the text of that song is contested to the boy, but also an interview with the Canadian CBC in which he declared that the protests would not stop: «We are dealing with a mafia ready to kill the entire nation in order to keep his power, his money and his weapons.”

For a month, the family members have known nothing about the artist’s health conditions. He cannot make calls and requests from family members to know the conditions of the 32-year-old have been rejected. Shortly after the October 30 arrest, a short clip appeared in an Iranian state news agency, the Young Journalist Club. The video shows a blindfolded man, who authorities say is Toomaj Salehi, apologizing for “mistakes committed”. In an interview with CNN, Salehi’s uncle declared that he was not his nephew and that “the regime had every political interest in releasing that video.” Furthermore, an initial reconstruction of the arrest was rejected by his uncle, who now lives in Germany: «Where Toomaj lives, in the province of Bakhtari, in the Iranian hinterland, we have no way of reaching the border. Anyone who knows the geography of our country will find the authorities’ statement completely false.”

Toomaj’s story has gone around the world and has found the support of many colleagues who continue to support the cause of the protesters, despite the consequences it has had on the rapper’s life. For days, European social networks, not just Iranian ones, have been flooded with messages signaling the injustice of the process Salehi is facing. According to the reconstructions of the activists, the young man would also have been denied a lawyer.

The Salehi family had already been hit by an arrest: the rapper’s mother had, in fact, been a political prisoner, as told by her uncle. “If my sister were still alive, she would become the voice of Toomaj. Just like I am the voice of Toomaj. Just as the many who continue to protest are the voice of Toomaj».