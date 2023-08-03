Iran releases videos of two Mullahs having homosexual intercourse. Indignation and anger at the hypocrisy of the system

In Iran, while the moral police are back on the streets to punish women who do not wear the veil correctly, the Sex life of officials and Mullahs is laid bare thanks to a information leak which is causing embarrassment to the Iranian authorities and anger on the part of those who suffer from the regime. The first case see in the center Reza Tsaghati, member of Ministry of Culture and Islamic Orientation which was concerned with enforcing Islamic values ​​by holding meetings on “the hijab and chastity”. A few days ago Radio Gilan, a channel Telegram belonging in opposition present in Germany, publishes a video which shows it while it has sexual intercourse with another one man. Thousands of people share it and Tsaghati is suspended from office by his department, which accuses those who released the video of wanting to “weaken the honorable cultural front of the Islamic Revolution”. The case, they add from the ministry, is in the hands of the judicial authorities and a “misstep by the director of Islamic orientation” is suspected.

And case practically identical it broke out a handful of days earlier in relation to a Mullah from the same office, Mehdi Haghshenas. His name is noto to many because it was he who presided over the condemnation Of Movahed LifeOne of the first activists than in 2017 protest against the obligatory veil. Mehdi’s case was treated with more discretion by the authorities, who tried to make him fall on deaf ears by avoiding statements. But the Iranian society she is seized with a leap of anger against a regime that imposes laws in the country against homosexuality among the hardest in the world, also contemplating the death penalty in case of demonstrations “more explicit”.

“These cases must serve to denounce the hypocrisy of the systemwhich represses all freedom and forcibly imposes its alleged morality, and to make one step forward on the LGBT+ rights in Iran”, dice a The Republic an Iranian activist living in Europe. While the regime’s authoritarian grip continues to show its toughest face, starting with the case of Mahsa Amini last September, Iranian society has mobilized of a series of protests which are unprecedented in recent years, becoming hero of a growing demand for democratization which shows no signs of finding openings from the authorities.

