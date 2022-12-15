Iran revoked membership of UN Commission on the Status of Women, China opposes resolution

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-16 01:45

On the 14th local time, the United Nations Economic and Social Council voted on the United States‘ request to revoke Iran’s membership in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, and passed the resolution with 29 votes, 8 against and 16 abstentions. The Chinese representative voted against it and pointed out that the resolution was impure and full of loopholes.

Geng Shuang, China‘s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the draft resolution is groundless in law, imposed on others, and does not help solve the problem. In the draft, the sponsor talked about the human rights situation in Iran, but never mentioned the great suffering caused to Iranian women by its own indiscriminate unilateral sanctions against Iran. This is blatant bullying, hypocrisy and double standards.

Geng Shuang, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations: For some time, there have been many strange situations in the United Nations. From the UN General Assembly to the Human Rights Council, and from the Human Rights Council to the Economic and Social Council, individual countries have abused multilateral platforms, obsessed with undermining cooperation, undermining consensus, and provoking confrontation. Without the consent of the countries concerned, they have instigated highly destructive country-specific resolutions one after another, and forced member states to choose sides, artificially creating divisions among member states. The real attempt of these countries is to kidnap and coerce the positions of member states, and turn UN agencies into tools to serve their own political interests and interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

The Chinese side stated that China is an active advocate and supporter of human rights and women’s cause, and has always advocated adherence to genuine multilateralism. China believes that dealing with human rights and women’s issues by removing Iran’s membership in the UN Commission on the Status of Women will only set a dangerous precedent, send a wrong signal, and produce adverse consequences. China calls on members of the Economic and Social Council to jointly defend multilateralism, oppose unilateral actions, support dialogue and cooperation, and resist division and confrontation.

Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Venezuela, Pakistan and other countries have all expressed their opposition to the draft resolution proposed by the United States, believing that the resolution will not help improve the status of Iranian women and is only a political operation against hostile countries. (CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi)