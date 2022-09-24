“They have blocked all the lines of communication, even the landlines no longer work. There are security forces everywhere. We fear many deaths.” The voice from Oshnavieh comes through a complicated chain of mediation: since dawn on Saturday the city of about 40,000 inhabitants in the north-west of Iran with a Kurdish majority has been isolated. Off the internet, also cut the telephone lines, the government has sent the special forces of the Guardians of the Revolution to quell the massive protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl stopped by the moral police because she did not wear the veil correctly .