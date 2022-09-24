Home World Iran, revolt in Kurdish cities: “Oshnavieh taken”. But the government sends special forces and isolates the demonstrators
World

Iran, revolt in Kurdish cities: “Oshnavieh taken”. But the government sends special forces and isolates the demonstrators

by admin
Iran, revolt in Kurdish cities: “Oshnavieh taken”. But the government sends special forces and isolates the demonstrators

“They have blocked all the lines of communication, even the landlines no longer work. There are security forces everywhere. We fear many deaths.” The voice from Oshnavieh comes through a complicated chain of mediation: since dawn on Saturday the city of about 40,000 inhabitants in the north-west of Iran with a Kurdish majority has been isolated. Off the internet, also cut the telephone lines, the government has sent the special forces of the Guardians of the Revolution to quell the massive protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl stopped by the moral police because she did not wear the veil correctly .

See also  Hisense Laser TV Helps Celebration of United Nations Chinese Language Day_China IT News

You may also like

Ukraine, here are the neutral Italian observers of...

Kaifeng’s ambient air quality ranked fourth in the...

Hong Kong’s epidemic control eases: ‘stressed’ SAR government...

London launches a shock tax cut for households...

See you in the news at 8: Fujian...

abortion usa arizona ban law

Pope speaks to young entrepreneurs: a new economy...

Peter’s Agency’s ‘School of Arts and Crafts’ is...

‘The Franciscan economy’: building an evangelized economy –...

China’s official explanation for pulmonary nodules caused by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy