Iran says it has built its first hypersonic missile

L’Iran presented what should be its first hypersonic missile, as reported by the official news agency IRNA. The missile was unveiled at an event attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and was named Fattah. It should have a range of 1,400 kilometers and, according to the agency IRNA«is able to penetrate any defensive shield».

Hypersonic missiles are so called because they have a speed that is at least five times that of sound, and therefore greater than what we would simply define as “supersonic”. They are a rather advanced military technology, and are available to relatively few countries in the world.

A hypersonic missile can be much faster than a ballistic missile (those that travel along a parabolic trajectory, for example) and has the maneuverability and operating height of a cruise missile (the guided ones); it could therefore hit a target on the opposite side of the world within 15 minutes from the moment of the launch order and do so without being intercepted, avoiding all currently known defense systems along the way.

However, there is no independent confirmation that Fattah is indeed a hypersonic missile, and so far Iran has not carried out any public tests that could prove its actual capabilities.