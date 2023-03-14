Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, the head of Iran’s judiciary, said on Monday that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the country’s top political and religious figure, had pardoned more than 22,000 people who were arrested amid the country’s ongoing massive anti-government protests. since last September. There are still no independent confirmations on the actual release of these people, but Mohseni Ejehi’s announcement has allowed us to have a partial estimate of the enormous number of arrests made during the protests (however, it is not known how many people were arrested in all during the demonstrations and how many are still in prison).

Iran’s Supreme Leader had already announced in early February that “tens of thousands” of people arrested during the protests would be pardoned. Over the last few weeks, the demonstrations had eased, although they hadn’t stopped: Mohseni Ejehi’s announcement can also be considered a sign of the fact that the regime now feels secure enough about the stability of its power to be able to admit the extension of the protests that in recent months had seriously threatened its survival.

Protests in Iran were the largest since the 1979 revolution that transformed Iran into an Islamic republic. They had begun in mid-September after the death in prison of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested in Tehran – and then died in detention – because she did not wear the Islamic veil correctly. In a short time they had turned into an extensive and transversal revolt against the Iranian regime, which repressed them with violence and which also sentenced some of the demonstrators to death, with public executions.

