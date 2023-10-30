Iran says that Israel has crossed the red line Info

Iran says that Israel has crossed the red line.

Israel “crossed red lines” in Gaza, which “could compel everyone to take action”Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed a red line, which can compel everyone to take action. Washington asks us to do nothing, but they continue to give a lot of support to Israel. The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance, but received a clear response on the battlefield,” Raisi said in a post on social media.

Israel’s fierce military campaign in Gaza has raised concerns that more fronts will open. Iran is an ally of Hamas, as well as Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that has been involved in an exchange of fire with Israel in recent weeks.

Experts say that while Iran is wary of being drawn into the Israel-Hamas war, it may not be in full control if the militias it supports in the region intervene on their own as Hamas takes a heavy hit and casualties mount in Gaza.

In the early days after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, questions were raised about Iran’s potential involvement in the killings. Tehran praised the operation at the time, but quickly denied participating in it. Initial US intelligence also suggested that Iranian officials were surprised by the Hamas attack and that Tehran was not directly involved in its planning, funding or approval, CNN reported.

