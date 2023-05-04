Iran Seizes Oil Tanker for Second Time in a Week – WSJ

Iranian forces seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the U.S. Navy said, the second time Iran has seized a merchant vessel in the region in less than a week.
The U.S. Navy said that as the Niovi left Dubai for the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah early Wednesday morning, a dozen Iranian navy boats surrounded the merchant vessel, about 360 yards long, and forced the Niovi to divert toward Iran coast.
Six days earlier, Iranian forces used helicopters and naval boats to seize the Advantage Sweet, a Greek-owned Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker bound for Texas in the Gulf of Oman.
Two people directly involved in the release of the Advantage Sweet told The Wall Street Journal that Iran seized the tanker in retaliation for the U.S. forcing another tanker owned by Greece that was carrying Iranian crude to China to be diverted in late April. For the move to Texas.
The people said they did not know why Iran had seized the Niovi. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Niovi is owned by Greece-based Altomare, which did not return calls seeking comment. It was not immediately clear whether the ship was carrying crude oil, but such tankers can carry up to 2 million barrels of crude.