Iran Seizes Oil Tanker for Second Time in a Week – WSJ

Iranian forces seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the U.S. Navy said, the second time Iran has seized a merchant vessel in the region in less than a week.

The U.S. Navy said that as the Niovi left Dubai for the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah early Wednesday morning, a dozen Iranian navy boats surrounded the merchant vessel, about 360 yards long, and forced the Niovi to divert toward Iran coast.

Six days earlier, Iranian forces used helicopters and naval boats to seize the Advantage Sweet, a Greek-owned Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker bound for Texas in the Gulf of Oman.

The two were directly involved in the release of the Advantage…