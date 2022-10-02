Home World Iran sets Bagher Namazi free: he can leave the country
Iran sets Bagher Namazi free: he can leave the country

TEHRAN – The Iranian-American citizen Bagher Namazi he can leave Iran whenever he wants: the decision, taken for humanitarian reasons due to his state of health, was announced by the head of international affairs of Iranian Justice Kazem Gharibabad, quoted by Irna. Namazi, who along with his son Siamak he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage, he had been under treatment for four years in his home in Tehran. In June, Namazi published an editorial in the NY Times in which he “pleaded” with US President Joe Biden to consider a prisoner swap with Tehran to allow him to leave.

Namazi had long asked to be allowed to go abroad for treatment, and Gharibabadi specified that the decision to let him leave dates back to Wednesday. Son Siamak received a week’s leave to visit his parents, he added.

