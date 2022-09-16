Home World Iran: she wore the veil badly, 22 years old who died after arrest by the “police of morality”. The protest is unleashed
Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl, died after falling into a coma on Tuesday night following a police arrest in Tehran for not wearing a veil properly. She makes it known by IranWire. According to the Iranian branch of Amnesty International, the girl “was arbitrarily arrested by the so-called morality police” and there are allegations of alleged torture in detention. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as reported by the government of Tehran, has asked the Ministry of the Interior to open an investigation into the death of the girl

Raisi asked Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to “investigate the causes of the accident with urgency and special attention”. But the protest exploded, with the Iranian police forcefully quelling the street demonstrations. The demonstrators, explains the Arab broadcaster Al Arabiya, were marching towards the hospital where the 22-year-old girl died chanting slogans against the authorities. The security forces intervened by blocking the march and beating the participants, the broadcaster said, according to which the policemen are making numerous arrests.

