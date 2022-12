The executions of Moshen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, two 23-year-old boys, the death sentence of at least 11 other protesters and the threat by the judiciary of new capital punishment has opened a fault in the Shiite clergy in Iran. Two prominent ayatollahs of Qom seminaries, the sacred city and home to the most important religious schools in the country, have spoken out against the death sentences handed down on charges of “moharebeh” – “war against God”.

L’ayatollah