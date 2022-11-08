November 6th Niloufar Mardani, an athlete of the Iranian national track speed skating team for over ten years, she finished first at the international championships in Istanbul, Turkey. She got on the podium without hijabthe mandatory veil for Iranian women and athletes even when competing outside the country, and wearing black clothes with the inscription: “Iran”.
