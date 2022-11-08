Home World Iran, skater competes without a veil: “She was not authorized”
World

Iran, skater competes without a veil: “She was not authorized”

by admin
Iran, skater competes without a veil: “She was not authorized”

November 6th Niloufar Mardani, an athlete of the Iranian national track speed skating team for over ten years, she finished first at the international championships in Istanbul, Turkey. She got on the podium without hijabthe mandatory veil for Iranian women and athletes even when competing outside the country, and wearing black clothes with the inscription: “Iran”.

See also  The well-known Guoxiang online platform released a report saying that American chess player Niman cheated or exceeded 100 games_American chess player Niman cheated or exceeded 100 games_Games_Behavior

You may also like

Midterm USA Elections 2022, the guide: what they...

Midterm, from the Senate to the Chamber: here...

Tanzanian fishermen who crashed into lake and rescued...

The Battle of the Peak | The 2022...

Niloufar Mardani, the Iranian athlete competes in Turkey...

What is the impact of the US midterm...

The NFT tables, the idea of ​​a Californian...

Pavlivka, the useless massacre of infantrymen that scares...

European banks, protest against the ECB and the...

How many inventors are there in Italy? All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy