On the 40th day of Masha Amini’s death, traditionally celebrated in Iran as the final day of the mourning period, protests continue in many cities of the country. In the capital Tehran but also in Karaj, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Mashhad and Isfahan there were various types of demonstrations to remember the girl, who died on September 16 after being arrested by the moral police because she did not wear a veil in a correct.

In Saqqez, in Iranian Kurdistan, harsh clashes took place between demonstrators and police forces, with the use of tear gas and firearms. Some demonstrators were arrested while, in the morning, thousands of people tried to reach the cemetery where Amini is buried on foot or by car. In other cities, the demonstrations also saw the participation of university students and market shopkeepers who had protested by striking for weeks.

Slogan against Ali Khamenei

Slogans against the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, were shouted during demonstrations attended by women without headscarves, while images of the Iranian leader were burned in some universities and on the streets of some cities.

Doctors are also in the square

Many doctors in Tehran joined the protest. Several slogans were shouted against Khamenei during a rally organized in front of the headquarters of the Medical Disciplinary Organization in the Iranian capital. The doctors were attacked by the police who fired guns, and used tear gas, to disperse the crowd.

The deputy head of the Iranian medical council, Mohammad Razi, resigned in protest against the crackdown on the demonstration while Mehran Fereidouni, a doctor specializing in forensic medicine, was arrested after reading a statement challenging the official death report. by Mahsa Amini, according to which the girl did not die from being beaten by the police.

Attack in Shiraz, at least 13 victims

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that gunmen opened fire at an important Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 13 people and wounding at least 10. According to the official website of the judiciary, two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run. In the past, Sunni extremists had targeted sacred sites for the country’s Shiite majority. The attack comes as Iran has been rocked by anti-government demonstrations for over a month.