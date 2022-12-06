TEHRAN – Shops in Iranian cities are lowering their shutters to increase pressure on the authorities: a three-day strike called for by protesters who are now openly calling for the fall of the regime began this morning in various cities across the country.

Iran is rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of Iranian Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini last September 16, after being arrested by the morality police: one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

