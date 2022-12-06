Home World Iran, strike against the regime. Shops close their shutters
World

Iran, strike against the regime. Shops close their shutters

by admin
Iran, strike against the regime. Shops close their shutters

TEHRAN – Shops in Iranian cities are lowering their shutters to increase pressure on the authorities: a three-day strike called for by protesters who are now openly calling for the fall of the regime began this morning in various cities across the country.

Iran is rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of Iranian Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini last September 16, after being arrested by the morality police: one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

1500tasvir“,

See also  The first in the world! UK approves Merck's anti-coronavirus oral drug-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Ukrainian Colonel Svat: “We are also advancing in...

U.S. small plane carrying three people crashes in...

China, over 100 police stations around the world...

Turkey and Russia will jointly build a new...

Indonesian volcano erupts, hot ash shoots straight into...

North Korea fires 130 bullets: some end up...

Millions of UK households unable to pay heating...

France, possible blackouts planned to save energy, Marine...

Serious rodent infestation in New York recruiting rodent...

Now Iran is on strike: three days off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy