The poisoning of hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls is part of “a plot by the enemies” of Iran. This was stated by the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, stating that “the enemies try to create problems in the streets, in the markets and in the schools to provoke anger among the Iranians”. “The Iranians have faced endless sanctions and threats,” Raisi added, stating that all these plots “are doomed to fail.” Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Naser Kanani, assured that one of the government’s priorities is to deal with these poisonings and “to provide continuous and documented information on the results of these investigations in order to alleviate the concerns of the families”.

“Those responsible will have to answer for them”, he promised, adding that “Iran will spare no effort to clarify the reasons and causes” of these suspicious facts, while underlining “the rapid, strange and pretentious reactions of some countries” and denouncing «the continuation of an interventionist position», combined with other political objectives. A reference to the words of the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, who had expressed “deep concern” about the hundreds of cases of poisoning among female students in Iranian schools.

