The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the Italian ambassador in Tehran Giuseppe Perrone. This was reported by the Irna news agency, explaining that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has defined the ”selective and double human rights” policies implemented by Italy as ”unacceptable” and as such they are ”rejected by the Islamic Republic of Iran”. According to Tehran, instead, it was Italy that “damaged the interests of the Iranian nation and violated its rights with the imposition of illegal sanctions”.

IRNA writes that “the Italian ambassador has promised to convey Iran’s protest to his government as soon as possible”. Yesterday Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri to the Farnesina.

Tajani had asked the Iranian diplomat to convey to his government the Italian request for the suspension of executions, the end of the violent repression of protests and to open a dialogue with the demonstrators. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni then defined what is happening in Iran as ”unacceptable”, advocating for a change in Italian policy towards the Islamic Republic and for ”more incisive action”.