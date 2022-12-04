Listen to the audio version of the article

Historic day for Iran: the Tehran authorities have in fact abolished the institution of the “Moral Police”, introduced by a decades-old law which provides, among other things, for women to have to cover their heads with respect to the precepts of Islam. According to reports from the Guardian, the Iranian attorney general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri reported that “both Parliament and the judiciary are working on the issue”. “The moral police has nothing to do with the judiciary, and it was abolished by whoever created it,” Montazeri said in a recent speech in the holy city of Qom.

The prosecutor himself – reports Radio Farda – acknowledged that the Iranian judicial system does not openly pursue the dissolution of this “Social Security Police”, but the recent incidents, in reference to the protests, have led the security apparatus to look for “a prudent solution to this problem. The “Moral Police”, i.e. the Irshad Patrol, has been the subject of international sanctions for the repression of the population during the protests, in particular of its leader in Tehran, Ahmad Mirzaei. Montazeri then announced that the Iranian parliament is working together with a special body chaired by the head of state, Ebrahim Raisi, to amend the law on the compulsory use of the Islamic veil.

The Iranian “Moral Police” has long been at the center of controversy in Iran, being implicated in the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022, an event that was at the origin of the wave of protests that still shakes the country.

Four Iranians executed for ties to Israel

The Iranian authorities’ decision comes a few hours after the death of four people accused of working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has executed four members of alleged spies arrested in recent days and accused of belonging to an underground network linked to the Israeli agency, according to the state-run Irna news agency. The four executed allegedly damaged public property and were involved in the abduction of civilians.