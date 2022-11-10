One of the best known Iranian actresses, Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, has announced that he will remain in the Islamic Republic and pay “any price” for his rights. “I am one of those who remain here and I have no intention of leaving”, she declared courageously while the country has been shaken by harsh street protests for almost two months, calling for more freedom and the end of the Islamic Republic after Mahsa’s death. Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman killed by the police. So far, the authorities have responded – and continue to respond – with a violent repression against the demonstrators: according to what is known, over two hundred people have died and thousands have been arrested, including dozens of activists, reporters and personalities of art and culture .

After Mahsa, the latest victim – killed with batons by the police forces – was Nasrin Ghadri, a doctoral student in philosophy at Sharif University in Tehran, also of Kurdish origin and originally from the city of Marivan. But, despite the fact that people have now come to burn their veils, considered a means of oppression, knowing they are risking their lives, they continue to do so. At stake are rights, which matter more than anything else.

Among them there is also Taraneh, also known abroad for having starred in the Oscar-winning film “The Client” by Asghar Farhad, who wanted to express his closeness to women by showing himself in a photograph without a veil and with a sign showing the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”. “I will stay, I will stop working – said the actress in a post on Instagram -. I will stand by the families of the prisoners and the people killed. I’ll be their lawyer. ‘

Alessia Piperno is back home: the arrival at Ciampino airport news/iran_lattrice_alidoosti_pubblica_sui_social_una_foto_senza_velo_e_con_lo_slogan_delle_proteste_resto_qui_e_pago_il_prezz-12231753/&el=player_ex_12231733″>

On the day Alessia Piperno – the Roman travel blogger arrested last September 28 and detained in Evin prison – returned free Taraneh Alidoosti stressed that she will not leave Iran but rather «I will fight for my home. I will pay any price to defend my rights and, above all, I believe in what we are building together today ».

The journalists who first told the death and then the funeral of Masha, the 22-year-old Kurd, have also ended up in the government’s crosshairs: Niloofar Hamedi and her colleague Elahe Mohammadi have been arrested on charges of espionage and now face the death penalty . But today the Iranian intelligence ministry also announced the arrest of an employee of the TV channel Iran International: Elham Afkaristopped while near a border region while trying to flee the country.

“Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in mid-September, Afkari has been involved in activities intended to show a negative image of the Islamic Republic of Iran – reports the news agency Irna -, inciting young people and young women to join the riots and fomenting fear among the people ». According to intelligence, the woman “had collaborated repeatedly with counter-revolutionary agents.” Tehran called the London-based television channel a ‘terrorist organization’.

According to local media reports, Elham was arrested along with her husband and 3-year-old daughter, who were later released. She is the sister of Iranian wrestling champion Navid Afkari, who was executed by hanging in 2020 because he was found guilty of stabbing a plainclothes agent to death during anti-government protests in August 2018 in Shiraz.