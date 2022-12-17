“Silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants.” In his latest Instagram post, posted on Dec. 8,Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning film “The Client”, had denounced the execution of 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari, the first to be executed for participating in protests triggered in Iran by the death of Masha Amini. Addressing the Islamic Republic, he had written: “Sit back and wait for the consequences of your bloodlust.” A week later, the famous Iranian actress was arrested, according to the agency Tasnim, for “posting false and distorted content and inciting mayhem”.

Since the news of his arrest, Alidoosti’s Instagram profile, which has 8 million followers, is inaccessible. He had immediately denounced the Amini case on the social network: the post in which he reports the death of the girl of Kurdish origin, who ended up in a coma while in the custody of the morality police and died three days later, dates from 16 September, the first day of demonstrations. the arrest for not wearing the veil correctly. In recent months he had continued to publish posts denouncing the Islamic Republic. Last month, a photo of her without a hijab and holding a sign with the slogan of the protests “Woman, life, freedom” went around the world and garnered almost 1.7 million likes. A few days earlier, on November 5, Alidoosti had published a post in which he said he wanted to stay in the country: “I will stay, I will stop working, I will stand by the families of the prisoners and the people killed and I will demand respect for their rights. I will fight for my home. I will pay any price to defend my rights and, above all, I believe in what we are building together today”.

Born in 1984, originally from Tehran, Alidoosti has worked with some of the major Iranian directors. In 2016, she co-starred in the Academy Award-winning film ‘The Client’ by Asghar Farhadi. But the actress boycotted the awards ceremony the following year in response to the then US president’s immigration policies Donald Trump who wanted to prevent access to the US to citizens from countries with an Islamic majority. Between 2015 and 2016, however, she was among the protagonists of a successful TV series in Iran, “Shahrzad”.

Taraneh Alidoosti was not the only actress to have expressed solidarity with the protesters on social media, and to pay the consequences. Also Hengameh Ghaziani e Katayoun Riahi they were arrested by the authorities and then released. Also today is the news of the death of Aida Rostami, a 36-year-old Iranian doctor who in recent weeks treated injured protesters in Tehran who feared retaliation if they turned to the official health system. According to human rights activists in Iran, at least 495 people have been killed since the protests began, while more than 8,200 people have been arrested by the authorities.