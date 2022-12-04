L’Iran abolished the moral police, the force that controlled people’s clothing and especially arrested women who did not cover themselves according to the codes dictated by the regime of the Islamic Republic. This was announced by the Attorney General of the country, Mohamad Jafar Montazerispeaking in Qom, in a meeting with the clergy.

That police, which was created in 2006 under the name of Gasht-e Ershad, “has nothing to do with the judiciary, it was abolished by whoever created it”, specified Montazeri making the announcement, relaunched by the local news agency He. Some analyzes consider the announcement a surrender to the popular protest movement that has been registered in the country for three months, although others speak of a limited decision and taken too late.

Iran, the kiss of Shiraz and the symbolic photo of a “revolution” by Gabriella Colarusso

November 16, 2022



Montazeri explained that the judiciary will continue to monitor behavior at the community level and stressed that women’s clothing continues to be very important, especially in the holy city of Qom. Wearing the hijab (Islamic headscarf) the wrong way, “especially in the holy city of Qom, is a major concern of the judiciary and of our revolutionary society, but it should be noted that legal action is the last resort and measures culture precede any other”.

Macron and the Iranian lioness of Bernard-Henri Lévy

November 21, 2022



The city of Qom is the theological center of Iran, where the main Shiite seminaries are located, a city visited every year by thousands of pilgrims and seminarians from all over the world who come to study. Montazeri has done it too in the last few days another important announcement: He said that soon, within 15 days at the latest, the Parliament and the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution will announce their opinion on the issue of compulsory hijab.