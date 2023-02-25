Il regime in Tehran he has been stalking her for years, considering her a threat to the Islamic Republic in power in Iran, for his campaigns against gender apartheid and against the requirement for Iranian women to wear headscarves in public. Masih Alinejadjournalist and activist, already arrested and threatened by the Ayatollahs, then exiled to the United States, she also escaped an attempt to assassinate her, so today she is forced to live under guard.

During a series of stops in Europe, first in Brussels, now in Rome, where he met a few hundred Iranian activists from the diaspora and participated in a demonstration by his community in Piazza San Giovanni, Alinejad relaunches his battle for woman rightsfive months after the beginning of the demonstrations of anti-government protest in Iranfollow the death of Mahsa Aminithe 22-year-old of Kurdish origins who lost her life while in the custody of the morality police, because she did not wear the same hijab, the obligatory veil, correctly.

“Iranian women are leading the revolution inside my country, supporting us, but the protests are bloodied by the regime of Ali Khamenei: more than 500 people were killed50 people are now on death row, 5 of them have recently been executed,” he tells al Fattoquotidiano.it. And again, launching an appeal addressed to European institutions and al Italian government: “All over the world the Iranian people are taking to the streets with a simple request to the leaders of democratic countries. We are in the 21st century, still women in Iran (and Afghanistan, ndr) are whipped, executed and killed just for asking for their freedom. The time has come when the European Union joins the G7 leaders and isolate this Islamic Republic.”

“Khamenei goes isolatedLike this as the EU has already done with Putin. Because it’s not just a threat to Iranians, but to all people in the region. And right now the regime is responsible for sending a Mosca Of drones used to kill innocent Ukrainians“, claims the activist, already heard in the Senate in recent days and now welcomed by the Iranian community in the capital between slogans and chants. “We have a simple request: the EU and the member states put the Revolutionary Guard Corps on the terrorist listisolate Khamenei and recognize one of the most progressive revolutions, the one that bears the name of “Woman, life, freedom“, is the relaunched appeal.

That of the possible inclusion ofIrgc (the international acronym indicating i Guards, ed) among the terrorist organizations on the part of the EU – as has already been done by the United States – is still an unresolved issue. In the latest package of sanctions, the fifth, decided by EU leaders against Tehran, in fact, 32 other officials were hit by the regime (for a total now, respectively, of 196 people and 33 entities, ed). But the request (already voted on e approved by the European Parliament) to blacklist the Pasdaran remained ‘frozen’.

Not only because the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, specified that to include the Revolutionary Guards in the European list of terrorist organizations “there is no fundamental legal basis”, or rather “there is a need the court of a Member State to issue a concrete conviction”. But above all for the political implications, starting from the risk of compromising various delicate dossiers, including the one relating to the agreement on Iranian nuclear, or the negotiations to free several EU citizens now held hostage by Tehran.

Activist Alinejad, on the contrary, insists. And he attacks: “I don’t understand how so many European and Italian female politicians can go to my beloved country, wear the hijab, do business with the regime, without saying anything. This is treason.” To then invite Italian and European women to support the protests in Iran and Afghanistan, against gender apartheid: “Our sisters all over the world, female and university students here in Italy, join us”.