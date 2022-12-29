Sara Khademolsharieh, the 25-year-old Iranian chess player who competed at the World Cup in Almaty in Kazakhstan without wearing the headscarf will move to Spain. The Iberian newspaper reports it The country.

Sara Khademolsharieh, the Iranian chess champion who plays without the veil and challenges the regime CATERINA STAMIN December 27, 2022



The young champion is part of the Iran Chess team and attended the World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. She did it by representing her country but challenging her regime: she took off her veil to participate in the competition. A strong gesture, to demonstrate once again that no matter how much the repression against protesters continues, who continue to take to the streets after the death of Mahsa Amini: the Iranian people will not stop fighting for their rights and will do so without violence , smiling.