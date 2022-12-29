Home World Iran, the chess player who played without a veil will move to Spain
Iran, the chess player who played without a veil will move to Spain

Iran, the chess player who played without a veil will move to Spain

Sara Khademolsharieh, the 25-year-old Iranian chess player who competed at the World Cup in Almaty in Kazakhstan without wearing the headscarf will move to Spain. The Iberian newspaper reports it The country.

The young champion is part of the Iran Chess team and attended the World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. She did it by representing her country but challenging her regime: she took off her veil to participate in the competition. A strong gesture, to demonstrate once again that no matter how much the repression against protesters continues, who continue to take to the streets after the death of Mahsa Amini: the Iranian people will not stop fighting for their rights and will do so without violence , smiling.

