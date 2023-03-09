Home World Iran, the dance of the girls of Tehran who challenge the regime of the Ayatollahs – Corriere TV
Iran, the dance of the girls of Tehran who challenge the regime of the Ayatollahs – Corriere TV

Iran, the dance of the girls of Tehran who challenge the regime of the Ayatollahs – Corriere TV

The video of young girls dancing to the tune of “Calm down” by Selena Gomez and Rama in the Ekbatan neighborhood for International Women’s Day has gone viral

(text by Greta Privitera) Backs too that move to the rhythm. Hair in the wind. You jump. Blown kisses. In the neighborhood of Ekbatan of Tehranin front of two gray buildings, five girls dance to the tune of Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez.

They do something forbidden in Iran: they dance. They do it in the International Women’s Day. Yet another unexpected new way to challenge the dictator Khamenei who wants them at home, obedient, silent, veiled. A video that has gone viral on social media that seems to tell the world we are still here, strong and courageous as ever.

If the street protests have subsided following the violent repression of the regimeGeneration Z of Iran continues to demonstrate peacefully with means and in places unknown and very far away from the regime, which are beyond the control of the Pasdaran.

The activist Masih Alinejad writes on Instagram: «These women will lead the revolution with the support of men and they will gain freedom.

The video ends with one of the girls miming the gesture of kicking straight at the goal.

March 9, 2023 – Updated March 9, 2023, 12:00pm

