The crackdown on protests in Iran is getting harder, and it also affects well-known reformist leaders and rights activists. She was arrested in Tehran on Tuesday evening Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former president Akbar-Hashemi Rafsanjani, accused of having instigated and fomented “the riots”. Over the years, Hashemi has become one of the prominent activists in the reformist camp, she has stood up for the rights