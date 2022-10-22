The deaths that rise to 244, including 32 children, and the arrested who exceed 12,500. The numbers transmitted by Hrana, Human Rights Activists News Agency, one of the few independent voices that continues to tell the consequences of the violent repression by the Iranian security forces (among which 28 deaths are reported) to the ongoing protests are impressive. from five weeks after the death of Mahsa Aminithe 22-year-old Kurd who died after the police arrest for moral reasons for wearing the veil.