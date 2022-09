“It is an incident that is being investigated”, but “no one will tolerate riots and vandalism”. In New York for the UN assembly, the Iranian president Ibrahim Raisi thus responds to protests for Mahsa Amini – the 22-year-old girl who died after being arrested by the police because she dressed “contrary to morals” – while on the Friday of prayer the other Iran takes to the streets, in “defense of the Islamic Republic” and the strict dress codes that sharia prescribes for women.