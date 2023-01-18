The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of including the Iranian Pasdarans on the list of terrorist organisations. “The Eurochamber calls on the EU and its member states to include the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the list of terrorists drawn up by the EU on the basis of its terrorist activities, the repression of protesters and the supply of drones to Russia “, reads the amendment presented by the ECR conservative group and attached to the annual report on foreign and security policy.

The vote in Strasbourg

598 parliamentarians voted in favour, 9 against and 31 abstentions. The vote is not binding, but it is a symptom of a new political climate in Europe towards Iran. The brutal repression of recent months has convinced many of the countries, even those most in dialogue with Tehran, of the need for a tough response to the violence of the security forces, of which the Revolutionary Guards represent the backbone. While the foreign policy representative Josep Borrell, who worked hard to ensure that the Vienna talks on Iranian nuclear power came to a successful conclusion, continues to maintain an open position at least on the dossier concerning nuclear weapons, the president of the European commission Ursula von der Leyen said she was in favor of including the Pasdaran among terrorist organizations to respond to “human rights violations” in the country.

New sanctions

The European Union is discussing a fourth round of sanctions against Tehran for repressing and supplying weapons to Russia. Great Britain should decide in the coming weeks whether to include the IRGC in the list of terrorist organisations. Designating the Guardians as a terrorist group would mean that belonging to the group, attending its meetings and wearing its logo in public would become a criminal offence.

The Revolutionary Guard Corps is a military organization born in Iran after the Khomeinist revolution of 1979 with the task of protecting the values ​​of the clerical Shiite revolution and the supreme leader who represents it. Over the years it has established itself as a military and intelligence power superior even to that of the regular army and as an economic power: the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps together with the religious foundations control many industrial conglomerates, from construction to telecommunications.