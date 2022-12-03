The house of the Iranian climber’s family was demolished Elnaz Rekabi, the athlete who became known in October for not wearing a headscarf while competing in the sport climbing championships in Seoul. She returned to Tehran, she Rekabi had been cheered by a crowd of thousands of people waiting for her at the airport, but she had claimed in front of state TV that she had inadvertently competed without a veil and that she had not made any symbolic or political gesture. So she was placed under house arrest.

According to BBC sources, Rekabi’s was a forced confession. The news of the demolition was released by the independent site IranWire. An activist shared some images on Twitter where, in addition to the rubble, medals are framed, while the brother of the champion, Davood, also a climber, cries. “This is the result of life in this country. A champion with kilos of medals for this country” who “worked hard to make this country proud. They demolished a 39m2 house and walked away. What can I say?” says a voice-over whose identity is not known.

According to the news agency close to the Pasdaran, Tasnim, the demolition would have taken place before the “no veil” race and because the Rekabi family would not have had the permits to build it.