Home World Iran: the family home of Elnazk Rekabi, the climber who competed without a headscarf, was demolished
World

Iran: the family home of Elnazk Rekabi, the climber who competed without a headscarf, was demolished

by admin
Iran: the family home of Elnazk Rekabi, the climber who competed without a headscarf, was demolished

The house of the Iranian climber’s family was demolished Elnaz Rekabi, the athlete who became known in October for not wearing a headscarf while competing in the sport climbing championships in Seoul. She returned to Tehran, she Rekabi had been cheered by a crowd of thousands of people waiting for her at the airport, but she had claimed in front of state TV that she had inadvertently competed without a veil and that she had not made any symbolic or political gesture. So she was placed under house arrest.

According to BBC sources, Rekabi’s was a forced confession. The news of the demolition was released by the independent site IranWire. An activist shared some images on Twitter where, in addition to the rubble, medals are framed, while the brother of the champion, Davood, also a climber, cries. “This is the result of life in this country. A champion with kilos of medals for this country” who “worked hard to make this country proud. They demolished a 39m2 house and walked away. What can I say?” says a voice-over whose identity is not known.

According to the news agency close to the Pasdaran, Tasnim, the demolition would have taken place before the “no veil” race and because the Rekabi family would not have had the permits to build it.

See also  The rallies show by Mr Pillow, the pillow seller who brings Trump's America back to the streets

You may also like

Med-Dialogues, Massolo: “We need a European plan for...

The number of deaths from the epidemic in...

Pope receives Albanian President Begaj – Vatican News...

Stolen Banksy mural found in Kiev It had...

The annual salary of 1.2 million in New...

Attack in Athens, Susanna Schlein speaks: “We will...

Friday survey | “AI painting” has become popular...

Indonesia, repressive turn: towards the prohibition of sex...

Pope sends letter to participants of Mediterranean Dialogue...

London, Russian oligarch arrested: it is the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy