Iranian Sunni leader Molavi Abdolhamid – who in a fundamentally Shiite country represents only the minority of local Muslims – called on the authorities of his country not to imprison, torture or execute the demonstrators. Abdolhamid, who lives in Zahedan, in Baluchestan which is the epicenter of the protests at the moment, also called for the Islamic Republic’s constitution to be updated to reflect the needs of “a new generation that has different needs.