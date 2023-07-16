Home » Iran, the moral police returns to the streets to impose the veil on women
Iran, the moral police returns to the streets to impose the veil on women

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police are back on the streets 10 months after the death of Mahsa Amini, the girl who died after being taken into custody for not wearing the veil correctly. The case had sparked nationwide protests.

