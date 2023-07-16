Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets to punish women who do not wear the veil correctly

The patrols of the Moral policeestablished after the Islamic revolution of 1979, they were disappeared from the streets after the death of Mahsa Aminithe 22-year-old who died after being beaten to death while in police custody, afterwards upon arrest to have violated il dress code from the Islamic Republic. As announced on state television by spokesman from the Iranian policeSaid Montazeralmahdi, patrols will now return to preside the streets of Iranian cities for check that women wear correctly the hijab e to punish anyone transgression. “Starting today, the police, with its car and foot patrols, they will admonish e they will sanction people who, unfortunately, disobey the orders and they don’t respect them dress code”the spokesman told the agency More.

The decision to resume testing was reportedly made as a result of “demands from the population and institutions” per “expand public safety” e “strengthen the foundations of the family”. “Those who don’t play by the rules will be faced and prosecuted by the judiciary”Montazermahdi added. The case of Mahsa Amini had caused the flaring up of the popular uprisings throughout the country, sedated with harsh repression, as well as a series of sanctions and appeals from the international community, which have so far gone unheeded. Last December, the newsrevealed unfoundedaccording to which the Moral Police would be one step away from being abolished. Officially starting today, July 16, the regime of Ayatollah will once again show the harsher face of its own repressive interference.