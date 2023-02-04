Home World Iran, the nine clandestine films by Jafar Panahi that tell the world about the tragedy of a country without freedom
World

Iran, the nine clandestine films by Jafar Panahi that tell the world about the tragedy of a country without freedom

by admin
Iran, the nine clandestine films by Jafar Panahi that tell the world about the tragedy of a country without freedom

Since being banned from cinema, considered subversive by the Iranian regime, Jafar Panahi has managed to make nine “underground” films. Using simple equipment and staging himself, accompanied by non-professional actors. All the works have had space and prizes at festivals, which have often reserved an empty place for the artist, considering him one of the greatest exponents of Iranian cinema since the 1990s.

See also  Pompeo and Yu Maochun back up sensitive data to investigate the origin of the Wuhan virus in advance | CCP virus | Wuhan Institute of Virology

You may also like

From Radetzky to the Japanese, the balloon as...

Spy ball, crisis between US and China Blinken...

Tesla, sentence after class action: “Musk is not...

Elon Musk pleads not guilty to fraud over...

UN, Tajani: Rome will host a summit on...

French Minister Boone in Rome: “The common goal...

Usa, they thought she was dead but she...

Turkey, 14 university students sentenced in Istanbul for...

Massacres in South Sudan as the Pope arrives....

Meloni in Berlin: “Yes to a sovereign wealth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy