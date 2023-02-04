Since being banned from cinema, considered subversive by the Iranian regime, Jafar Panahi has managed to make nine “underground” films. Using simple equipment and staging himself, accompanied by non-professional actors. All the works have had space and prizes at festivals, which have often reserved an empty place for the artist, considering him one of the greatest exponents of Iranian cinema since the 1990s.
