Harsh warning from the Guardians of the Revolution of Iran to the protesters that from the death of Mahsa Amini, which took place last month while he was in the custody of the religious police, are taking to the streets across the country against the government. “Don’t come to the square. Today is the last day of riots”, thundered the commander of the Pasdaran. Hossein Salamisuggesting that the security forces could further intensify the repression of the unrest that is shaking the Islamic Republic. Despite the warning, students from various universities continued the protests and, according to the Farsi edition of the Bbc e Iran InternationalIranian security forces raided campuses, arresting and beating the boys.