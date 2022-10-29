Home World Iran, the Pasdaran warning to protesters: “Today is the last day of protests”
World

Iran, the Pasdaran warning to protesters: “Today is the last day of protests”

by admin
Iran, the Pasdaran warning to protesters: “Today is the last day of protests”

Harsh warning from the Guardians of the Revolution of Iran to the protesters that from the death of Mahsa Amini, which took place last month while he was in the custody of the religious police, are taking to the streets across the country against the government. “Don’t come to the square. Today is the last day of riots”, thundered the commander of the Pasdaran. Hossein Salamisuggesting that the security forces could further intensify the repression of the unrest that is shaking the Islamic Republic. Despite the warning, students from various universities continued the protests and, according to the Farsi edition of the Bbc e Iran InternationalIranian security forces raided campuses, arresting and beating the boys.

See also  New infections surge in Japan or usher in a new wave of epidemics – yqqlm

You may also like

“Crushed people cried, heartbreaking scenes.” The witnesses to...

“Sexual abuse of submarines”: storm over the Royal...

Parents of infants and young children need to...

The US no longer ruled out using the...

COP27: UN chief urges countries to prioritize climate...

Seoul, 120 dead and 100 injured in the...

Seoul: so the Saturday of the holiday in...

Seoul, throng at the Halloween party: nine deaths...

Card Bo: Asian Church in harmonious dialogue with...

Seoul, throng at the Halloween party: dozens of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy