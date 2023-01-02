“Mehdi dreamed of a free Iran. He always said that if our country had normal relations with Europe, America and the rest of the world, maybe his mother could be cured with better medicines and she would not suffer so much. Like all of us he wanted political change and democracy in Iran”.

For two months, at the end of 2020, Alireza Hashemi shared a small apartment in Bologna with Mehdi Zare Ashkzari, where both had arrived to study and build a life outside Iran.