Iran, the writer Mehdi Bahman grants an interview to Tel Aviv TV: sentenced to death for espionage

Iran, the writer Mehdi Bahman grants an interview to Tel Aviv TV: sentenced to death for espionage

ROME. Iranian writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death in Iran on charges of spying for Israel after he gave an interview to Tel Aviv TV in which he expressed criticism of Iran’s Islamic regime after the start of the protests. This was reported by the Iran International website, adding that Bahman was arrested in October. Bahman is being held in Security Ward 209 of the infamous Evin Prison, where dissidents are held. The author of the stories’Bone-Burning Cold‘ was deprived of the right to have a lawyer.

Mehdi Bahman is the author of the short story collection Bone-Burning Cold which was released in 2019 in the Netherlands due to censorship. According to his relatives, the legal action against him arose from his activity in the field of the “peaceful coexistence of religions”. In recent years, the writer had also worked on religious dialogue with Abdulhamid Masoumi Tehrani, a religious critic of the Islamic Republic.

