Iran has “the technical capabilities to build an atomic bomb”. Word of Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Agency in Tehran, who at the same time stressed that “the construction of the atomic bomb is not on the agenda”. The semi-official news agency Fars reports. Eslami echoed Kamal Kharrazi, expert advisor to the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “The accusations made by Israel against our nuclear program will not harm our work and will not prevent us from achieving the results we aim for,” he added.

These not very reassuring statements arrive at the same time as the openings on a possible resumption of talks on nuclear power.

New talks soon

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Tehran Nasser Kanani has in fact made it known that a new round of talks to relaunch the agreement will take place “probably soon”. This was reported by the Irna agency, adding that the Islamic Republic has “carefully studied” the draft text on the relaunch of the pact by the High Representative for foreign policy of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell and sent its proposals . Iran believes that the talks must have a reasonable course to reach a lasting agreement that guarantees Iran economic benefits, Kanani said, adding that “this depends entirely on the determination of the American side to avoid rambling discussions”.

The talks between Iran, Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany to relaunch the 2015 nuclear deal, which began in Vienna on November 29, have stalled since March. Washington and Tehran have no direct contacts but exchange messages through EU intermediation.

Tehran: ready to conclude

According to what was stated on Twitter by the chief nuclear negotiator of Tehran, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran responded to the proposal by sharing its ideas about it “both in form and in substance”. Kani added that the Islamic Republic aims to reach the conclusion of the negotiations quickly. “Like Iran, we are ready to conclude negotiations in a short time, the other side should be ready to do the same,” Bagheri Kani wrote.