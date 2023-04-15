Home » Iran tightens grip on Israel: Raisi speaks in Gaza and Qaani meets militia leaders in Beirut
Iran tightens grip on Israel: Raisi speaks in Gaza and Qaani meets militia leaders in Beirut

Iran tightens its grip on Israel, with the risk that the long ongoing shadow war between the two countries – made up of sabotage, targeted assassinations, rocket attacks and raids – erupts into open conflict.
Last week the general Ismail QaaniSoleimani’s successor at the helm of the Quds Forces, the elite body of the Revolutionary Guards in charge of operations abroad, met in Lebanon with the leaders of several militant factions operating in Syria and Iraq, and the heads of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the two armed groups that control the Gaza Strip, and senior Hezbollah officials.

