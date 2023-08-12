Home » Iran transferred five dual Iranian and US citizens from prison to house arrest
World

Iran transferred five dual Iranian and US citizens from prison to house arrest

by admin
Iran transferred five dual Iranian and US citizens from prison to house arrest

Iran on Thursday transferred to house arrest five dual Iranian and US citizens who had been incarcerated for several years in Tehran’s Evin Prison, known for being the facility where political opponents, journalists and foreign nationals are imprisoned. The detainees are Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharqi and Morad Tahbaz, while the names of two others have not been disclosed: they had been arrested on espionage charges deemed false by the United States.

They were transferred to house arrest after lengthy negotiations between the US and Iranian governments. According to what was anonymously reported to US newspapers by sources familiar with the facts, the agreement would provide for the five to be definitively released and expatriated to the United States in the coming weeks. In exchange, Iran would obtain the release of Iranian citizens arrested abroad and the authorization to access goods and assets worth about 6 billion dollars (5.4 billion euros) currently blocked in South Korea due to the US sanctions against Iran.

See also  A Banja Luka girl was attacked by a flock of crows Info

You may also like

Musk hears Meloni and Sangiuliano duel with Zuckerberg:...

Barbara D’Urso on vacation in Amalfi drives her...

The Zuckerberg-Musk gladiators: the two giants of the...

STALKER 2 arrives on December 1st

Presidential Candidate in Ecuador Assassinated: Family Demands Immediate...

Fires in Hawaii, the testimony of a Roman...

Marko Jevtović revealed details from the Zvezda –...

The mother of the arrested Croat did not...

Fires in Palermo, the Democratic Party starts collecting...

Palermo, Sferracavallo mourns the death of Giovanni: “Loyal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy