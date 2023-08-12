Iran transferred five dual Iranian and US citizens from prison to house arrest

Iran on Thursday transferred to house arrest five dual Iranian and US citizens who had been incarcerated for several years in Tehran’s Evin Prison, known for being the facility where political opponents, journalists and foreign nationals are imprisoned. The detainees are Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharqi and Morad Tahbaz, while the names of two others have not been disclosed: they had been arrested on espionage charges deemed false by the United States.

They were transferred to house arrest after lengthy negotiations between the US and Iranian governments. According to what was anonymously reported to US newspapers by sources familiar with the facts, the agreement would provide for the five to be definitively released and expatriated to the United States in the coming weeks. In exchange, Iran would obtain the release of Iranian citizens arrested abroad and the authorization to access goods and assets worth about 6 billion dollars (5.4 billion euros) currently blocked in South Korea due to the US sanctions against Iran.

