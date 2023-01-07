Iran said on Saturday it executed two more men convicted of the alleged killing of a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration. These are the latest executions aimed at stopping national protests that are challenging the country’s theocracy. The Iranian judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Karami e Mohammad Hosseinimaking four people executed since the start of the September demonstrations for the deaths of Mahsa Amini.

The news agency Libra stated that the two men were convicted of killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Volunteer Basij Force, in the city of Karaj outside Tehran on November 3. The Basij deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases fought back.

It wasn’t immediately clear which court heard the two men’s cases. However, Iran’s closed-door Revolutionary Courts, which have been criticized internationally, handed down two of the death sentences.