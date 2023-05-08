Iran, two people hanged for insulting Islam

L’Iran performed the Death penalty for two people found guilty of insulting Islam. This was announced by the Iranian judiciary website Mizan on-line, according to which Sadrollah Fazeli Zarei and Youssef Mehrdad, convicted of “insulting the Prophet Mohammed and burning the Koran”, were hanged in the morning. One of the accused, in March 2021, had confessed to having posted insults to Islam on his social media accounts.

The two had been accused ofSabulnabi” (insulting the Prophet) for posting messages on social media deemed insulting to Islam, the Prophet Mohammed, Mohammed’s mother and Shia imams as well as videos depicting the burning of the Koran.

According to the agency Irna, Mehrdad was arrested in March 2021 accused of having founded and led 15 groups that promoted “sacrilege and blasphemy” on social media and Fazeli Zareh, arrested in Yasouj also in March 2021, was also accused of having founded 20 social media groups engaged in online sacrilege. The two cooperated closely and created the social media accounts using an Iranian telephone number and a French number. Some Shiite preachers in Iran had issued a fatwa against them for blasphemy, which in the Islamic Republic is punishable by the death penalty. In Tehran and Arak, where the two were tried, people believed to be collaborators of Mehrdad and Fazeli Zareh were arrested.

In Iran, hangings for blasphemy are rare. In 2022, Iran executed at least 582 people, up from 333 in 2021, according to Iran Human Rights.