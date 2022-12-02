TEHRAN. New death sentence issued by the Iranian judiciary for participation in protests against the regime, which have been crossing the country for over two months: it is Fahimeh Karimi, a volleyball coach and mother of three. She was arrested during a demonstration in Pakdasht, in the province of Tehran, she is accused of being one of the leaders and of having kicked a paramilitary Basiji, according to what the media and social networks write. Karimi was recently transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to Khorin prison in Pakdash, and many have expressed concern about her fate.