Home World Iran, volleyball coach sentenced to death for protests
World

Iran, volleyball coach sentenced to death for protests

by admin
Iran, volleyball coach sentenced to death for protests

TEHRAN. New death sentence issued by the Iranian judiciary for participation in protests against the regime, which have been crossing the country for over two months: it is Fahimeh Karimi, a volleyball coach and mother of three. She was arrested during a demonstration in Pakdasht, in the province of Tehran, she is accused of being one of the leaders and of having kicked a paramilitary Basiji, according to what the media and social networks write. Karimi was recently transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to Khorin prison in Pakdash, and many have expressed concern about her fate.

See also  Coronavirus in the world: India begins to vaccinate adolescents

You may also like

A Russian MiG-31 fighter plane crashed-Shangbao Indonesia

EU agreement on ceiling of 60 dollars for...

Xi Jinping: let’s ease the anti-Covid restrictions. The...

The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator continues to fall...

Delila Procopio free: she had been arrested in...

Susanna Schlein who is Elly’s sister: her diplomatic...

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr dies

Istanbul, released the Italian Procopio – la Repubblica

Economist: New York and Singapore the most expensive...

As more innovative drugs enter the medical insurance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy