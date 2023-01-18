Home World Iran vs Prince Harry, accused of war crimes: “He killed 25 innocent people”
There is no English tabloid today that does not shoot the news on the front page. Now even Iran with bloody hands is interested in the book “Spare” written by the Duke of Sussex. And he uses it as a surreal propaganda weapon. The totalitarian regime that killed hundreds of unarmed protesters accused Harry of war crimes because he was guilty of “exterminating 25 Taliban fighters”.

All that was missing was the use of this book as a weapon of political propaganda to make the autobiography of the former Prince of Wales a volume of incendiary power. But among all the reactions, collapse of popularity among the British, risk of exclusion from the coronation ceremony of his father, digs by his sister-in-law Kate about her psychiatric conditions, the accusation of terrorism was missing. And then from Iran. The Sun reads: “His Foreign Office used details in Harry’s book to bash the British government.” And reports the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweet: «The British regime, whose member of the royal family , sees the killing of 25 innocent people as the removal of chess pieces and has no regrets about the matter, and those who close a keep an eye out for this war crime, I’m in no position to preach to others about human rights.”

Britain reacted immediately. Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, said: “The Iranian regime is guilty of crimes against humanity for its treatment of its own people and for using proxies to kill citizens around the world. It is also a criminal act to support Putin’s war in Ukraine. Attacking Harry is proof that they are grappling with straws to defend their execution of Alireza Akbari former Deputy Defense Minister.

But there are other reactions: the former First Sea Lord, Admiral Lord West, added: “Harry was a stupid boy who said what he said, but there is no comparison with what Iran is doing.” while former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said: “Iran criticizing us on human rights grounds would be considered a joke if it weren’t for the fact that this government is committing crimes against it.”

