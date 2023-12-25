Iran Warns of Potential Closure of Waterways as Market Dynamics Show Varied Trends

Iran warns that the “Mediterranean Sea, Strait of Gibraltar and other waterways” may be closed if the United States and its allies continue to commit crimes in Gaza strip, and new resistance forces may emerge. The future stability of energy markets was also in focus as the European Union adopted a written procedure to extend three emergency measures to deal with the ongoing energy crisis. Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to OPEC, while the Russian government extended the export quota system for scrap steel and ferrous metal scrap until the end of June next year.

On the domestic front, the Shanxi power spot market officially started operating, and the National Bureau of Statistics reported price increases for 29 products in the important means of production market. Despite high gold prices, consumer enthusiasm remains strong, with listed gold and jewelry companies actively expanding stores. The global market was also impacted, as Maersk prepares to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and Turkey’s oil imports from Russia reached a record high in November.

The future focus of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission on virtual asset spot ETFs and the positive progress made by the futures market in Chongqing in serving the real economy highlighted the direction of the futures industry. Additionally, industry experts predicted a recovery in the global palm oil market in 2024 due to stagnant biodiesel demand and supply.

Overall, global market dynamics continue to be influenced by regional tensions, energy market stability, and the evolving role of the futures industry in serving the real economy.