World

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have arrested some members of Western media who had taken videos and images of “different situations” in Iran and had sent them to their editorial offices: the police forces of Iran announced in a statement. The arrested people, who are in Pardis, a city east of Tehran, had the financial and intelligence support of Western media, the statement said, quoted by the IRNA. During the three-month protests in the country, images and videos were sent to social media and Persian-language dissident TVs abroad.

