The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have arrested some members of Western media who had taken videos and images of “different situations” in Iran and had sent them to their editorial offices: the police forces of Iran announced in a statement. The arrested people, who are in Pardis, a city east of Tehran, had the financial and intelligence support of Western media, the statement said, quoted by the IRNA. During the three-month protests in the country, images and videos were sent to social media and Persian-language dissident TVs abroad.