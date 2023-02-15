Over twenty years ago, a killer killed 16 prostitutes to cleanse his city of moral corruption. When he was arrested, many stood in his defense of him. A film tells his story and helps us understand the roots of hatred towards women. From February 16 in Italian cinemas

It’s not just a matter of chador or veil covering women’s hair. The protest that has been shaking Iranian society for months after the death of Mahsa Amini expresses the desire for freedom and a more secular society in which religion is a private, and not a political, dimension of the life of people of both sexes. For women, the situation is more penalizing: the list of prohibitions is long, the religious police are more vicious towards them. There is a serious misogyny that permeates the country’s culture and that the younger generations no longer seem willing to accept.

For those who don’t live in Iran, it’s not easy to understand. Sometimes even a movie can help. Iranian cinematography for years has been telling us, often with courage, how life is lived in the country of ayatollah. It does too Holy Spider, the film written and directed by Ali Abbasi, which will also be released in Italian cinemas on 16 February. Inspired by a true story, this thriller features one of the most heinous serial killers in the history of the Islamic Republic. His name was Said Hanai. Born in Mashhad – a sacred city for the Shiites, where the mausoleum of the eighth imam Reza is located, a destination for many pilgrims – he had fought in the war between Iran and Iraq, where he hoped to die as shahidi.e. martyr. Instead he had come home without a scratch. He was married to a pious woman suggested by his father, was a loving father of three children, and supported his family as a bricklayer.

In 2000, this religious and mild-mannered man felt invested with a divine task: to rid his city of the scourge of prostitution. He became famous and sought after by the police with the name of “spider”, because like the predator he attracted the victims in his web, luring them on the street and then killing them. For them he felt no attraction, much less pity. In July 2001, his career as a serial killer ended with his arrest.

Put like this, the film may seem like a Persian version of the Silence of the lambs. But no: Abbasi only wants to tell the facts, he’s not interested in impressing, on the contrary he reveals from the beginning that the assassin is Said. He shows us how he was, arrogant and self-confident to the point of killing prostitutes even in his house, when his wife and children weren’t there, convinced that he was doing the right thing and enjoying divine protection. He is pleased that the newspapers talk about him, he is interested in the reaction of society towards his murders which he deems heroic, worthy of a holy war. But like all criminals he falls into a trap. And in the second half of the film, which focuses on the trial and conviction by an Islamic judge, Abbasi focuses on the reactions of society.

This is the most interesting part from a sociological point of view. “In a normal world, there would be no doubt that a man who killed sixteen people would be seen as guilty,” said the director. But here in Iran it was different: a part of the public and the conservative media began to celebrate Hanai as a hero. According to them, he had simply wanted to fulfill his duty as a religious person, cleaning up the streets of the city by killing these impure women.’ Some scenes, inspired by true events, are chilling. His wife Fatemeh defends him by accusing prostitutes: “If a woman agrees to ride a motorbike with a man she doesn’t know, the punishment is death,” she said in an interview. His teenage son Ali, initially frightened by the consequences of his father’s crimes, is proud after receiving the solidarity of the neighbours, the greengrocer who gives him groceries and his father’s fellow soldiers ready to defend him. “Those women weren’t human beings,” Hanai said. In him, not even a shred of remorse.

It is not surprising that a murderer in the throes of a delusion of omnipotence can express himself in this way. But he makes an impression that public opinion is split and that many men – because women are not called to express themselves, apart from their wives – support him by claiming his innocence. “I wanted to talk about the deeply rooted misogyny in Iranian society,” Abbasi said. A misogyny that is not religious or political, but cultural. We have a tradition of hating women in Iran.”

As a woman, I found it appalling that Said Hanai and his defenders did not know empathy and in their granite certainty never questioned who the victims were. In Iran, as in the rest of the world, you don’t end up on the sidewalk risking your life every night for no serious reason. Some of them were drug addicts; there were also those who had their husbands in prison and no possibility of supporting themselves with a decent job. Holy Spider can’t tell everything, but at the time of Hanai’s arrest, a victim’s father agreed to speak in a documentary. He had married his daughter to a cousin at the age of 10, they had six children and when the girl was twenty, the husband had bought another wife, never giving her a cent. Without help even from her family of origin, the young woman had had to prostitute herself to survive with her children. The misogynist vision blames the victim and not her aggressor, and points the finger at the alleged immorality of women, exempting men from their responsibilities.

There is one positive note. The judge sentenced Hanai: in Italy he would have been sentenced to life, unfortunately in Iran there is the death penalty. And on April 8, 2002, a rope around his neck deprived him of breathing, as he had done with his sixteen victims.