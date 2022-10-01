Home World Iran, woman without headscarf has breakfast at a bar and is arrested. Her sister: “She is detained in Evin, the prison of dissidents”
Iran, woman without headscarf has breakfast at a bar and is arrested. Her sister: "She is detained in Evin, the prison of dissidents"

Iran, woman without headscarf has breakfast at a bar and is arrested. Her sister: “She is detained in Evin, the prison of dissidents”

Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating in a Tehran club without a headscarf was released online, the family quoted by CNN reported. The photo with the two women having breakfast in a cafe that, like most cafes in Iran, is traditionally frequented by men, began circulating on Wednesday. One of the women in the photo, Donya Rad, was arrested shortly after the photo was posted online. CNN spoke to her sister who said security agencies contacted Donya and called her to explain her actions. “After a few hours without news, Donya told me in a short phone call that she was transferred to the 209 ward of Evin Prison,” said her sister.

Tehran’s Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime jails political dissidents and is reserved exclusively for prisoners run by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence. In recent days, security forces have reportedly arrested several Iranian personalities, including writer and poet Mona Borzouei, Iranian football player Hossein Mahini and daughter of former Iranian president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Faezeh Rafsanjani.

